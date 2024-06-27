Football is business - Asamoah Gyan on Mohammed Kudus' Saudi links

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says it wouldn't be out of the way for Mohammed Kudus to potentially join the Saudi Pro League, acknowledging the difficulty of the decision.

Kudus, 23, has been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, where sources report he could earn $300,000 per week, significantly higher than his current weekly salary of $114,351.30 at West Ham United.

Reflecting on his own experience, Gyan mentioned his controversial transfer to Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates from Sunderland in 2011. He drew parallels between his decision and Kudus's current situation, emphasizing the financial benefits.

“If it is true, it would be a very tough decision. I cannot decide for him; it depends on his people,” Gyan told Accra-based Asaase Radio. “He is young, but if you watch the business module of the game, although we are playing with passion, football is a business.”

Gyan highlighted the financial struggles faced by many Ghanaian footballers after retirement, noting that better financial decisions during their careers could alleviate future hardships.

“In Ghana here, they only mention my name when the Black Stars are playing. Many players have died after retirement. It did not even become news; we did not hear of it. The people who would want to see you play in the EPL are thinking of their personal interest.”

Mohammed Kudus has enjoyed a stellar career in Europe, having excelled at Ajax before joining West Ham United, where he has a contract running through 2028 with an option for an additional year. In his first Premier League season, Kudus scored 14 goals and helped the Hammers reach the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Despite the attractive offer from Saudi Arabia, Kudus has also garnered interest from Liverpool, adding another layer of complexity to his decision-making process.

As Gyan remarked, the choice ultimately lies with Kudus and his advisors, weighing the passion for the sport against the substantial financial incentives offered by the Saudi Pro League.