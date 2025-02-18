Football in Ghana is 'DISORGANIZED' - Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has voiced his disappointment over the declining state of football in Ghana, describing the sport as disorganized.

Football in the country has seen a sharp downturn under the leadership of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku.

The struggles of the senior national team, the Black Stars, have been evident, with consecutive group-stage exits at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

To make matters worse, Ghana has failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON tournamentâ€”marking the first time in two decades that the team will miss out on the continental competition.

During a visit by the Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, to the Manhyia Palace on Friday, February 14, Otumfuo did not hold back his concerns about the state of football in the country.

The Asantehene, who is also the life patron of Asante Kotoko, stressed that the government, as a key financial contributor to football, has the right to demand accountability.

"Ghana football is disorganized. Government spends on football, so why can't they have a say if they are spending on the game? he quizzed,

"That's cheating. If you don't want them to have a say, look for your own money to fund football," Otumfuo added.

The challenges facing Ghanaian football were further highlighted by a tragic incident in Nsoatre, where a Kotoko fan was stabbed during a Matchday 19 fixture between Nsoatreman FC and the Porcupine Warriors at Nana Kronmansah Park.

Despite these setbacks, the Black Stars will shift their focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with upcoming matches against Chad and Madagascar in March.