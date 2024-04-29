Football is like a cycle - Andre Ayew explains Black Stars struggles

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has offered insights into the recent struggles of the team, urging patience and resilience amidst a challenging period.

In a candid interview with Nana Ama Agyemang on Chasing Gold with Nana Aba, Ayew acknowledged the team's recent poor run of form, including just one win in their last 10 games across all competitions, as well as disappointing results at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Expressing regret for the team's performance, Ayew emphasised the need for calmness and introspection in order to learn from past mistakes and strive for improvement.

"I think we need to stay calm," Ayew stated. "There's not much to be said at the moment. ... the results lately have not been the best and we are sorry for that."

"We were on top for about 10 to 12 years but now it's other people," Ayew observed. "We need to keep working harder. We have the talent and the players, it's just a matter of time and a little bit of luck for things to switch around."

"We cannot hide behind the fact that the results lately have not been the best and we are sorry for that but I know it's part of the game. Football is like a cycle you have moments.

Despite the challenges, Ayew remains optimistic about the future and the potential for the team to rebound. He emphasized the importance of perseverance and unity in overcoming adversity.

Ayew's consistent performance for Le Havre has positioned him for a potential return to the national team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, where he hopes to make a meaningful contribution to Ghana's campaign.