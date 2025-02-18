Football is not war - Dr Tony Aubynn condemns Nsoatre violence

Dr. Tony Aubynn, the Chairman of the Local League Committee, has strongly denounced the violent incident at Nana Kronamansah Park that led to the tragic death of football fan, Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.

The incident occurred during the Matchday 19 game between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko when a clash between players and officials resulted in Frimpong being fatally stabbed.

This led to the suspension of the Matchday 20 fixtures, with many stakeholders calling for stricter measures to ensure safety and uphold fairness both on and off the pitch.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Dr Aubynn expressed his profound disappointment and outrage, stressing that football should be a source of entertainment, not violence.

"I condemn that with every negative word you can find because football shouldn't lead to that kind of outcome," he said.

"Football is entertainment, it is not war, it is not death, so I'm highly disappointed in what happened," Dr Aubynn said, expressing his deep concern over the incident."

As the head of the committee overseeing local football, Dr Aubynn acknowledged his shock over the violence and underscored the need for greater accountability and reform in how football-related incidents are handled.

He emphasized that any violent acts in the context of the sport should be treated as serious crimes, with offenders facing the full force of the law.

"Football is a game of passion, but that passion should not lead to criminality. This is a game that brings joy to millions, not something that should result in death or injury," he noted.

"If someone commits a crime at the stadium, they must face the same criminal justice system of Ghana. This should not be dismissed as an incident that occurred at the stadium," he stated.

In response to the growing concerns about hooliganism, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has implemented new measures to improve safety and matchday protocols at stadiums.

Dr Aubynn’s condemnation is a powerful call to action for everyone involved in the sport to prioritize the safety and well-being of both fans and players.