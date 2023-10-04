Football is uniting a divided world - FIFA President Infantino

President Gianni Infantino says FIFA will use the 2030 World Cup to unite the world and to celebrate together the beautiful game.

President Infantino was speaking on the heels of the Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. In the meeting, the Council unanimously approved the joint bid from Morocco, Spain and Portugal as host of the 2030 World Cup.

“In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way. As a result, a celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries - Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay - will organise one match each of the FIFA World Cup 2030. The first of these three matches will of course be played at the stadium where it all began, in Montevideo’s mythical Estádio Centenário, precisely to celebrate the centenary edition of the FIFA World Cup.”

“The FIFA Council also agreed unanimously that the only bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 will be the joint bid of Morocco, Portugal and Spain," the FIFA President added. “Two continents - Africa and Europe - united not only in a celebration of football but also in providing unique social and cultural cohesion. What a great message of peace, tolerance and inclusion.

“In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents – Africa, Europe, and South America – six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, and Uruguay – welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary, and the FIFA World Cup,” the FIFA President concluded.

The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will take place in Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America after Qatar became the first country in the Gulf to host the tournament in 2022.