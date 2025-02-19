Football needs to resume - Hearts of Oak’s Alhaji Akambi

Former Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi has called for the immediate resumption of the Ghana Premier League, citing the significant financial and sporting setbacks clubs are facing due to the ongoing suspension.

The league has been on hold following security concerns triggered by the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley in Nsoatre.

Akambi expressed deep concern over the prolonged pause, emphasizing its negative impact on clubs, players, and stakeholders.

"Football needs to resume," he asserted. "The clubs have contracts with their players, and those contracts can't be paused indefinitely. It's a tough situation for everyone involved."

Akambi highlighted the financial strain on clubs, particularly those reliant on matchday revenue, and the uncertainty surrounding sponsorship deals.

While acknowledging the gravity of Pooley's death and the need for justice, Akambi urged authorities to strike a balance between security concerns and the need to keep football alive.