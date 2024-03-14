Football now is about running and they did it better - David Ocloo reacts to Kotoko defeat to Accra Lions

Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, has acknowledged that Accra Lions outpaced them in their recent clash in the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League, resulting in a disappointing 3-2 defeat for the Porcupine Warriors.

Accra Lions took the lead just eleven minutes into the game, with Blessing Asumah Dankwa scoring the opener. Despite Asante Kotoko's attempts at a comeback, Accra Lions held firm, ultimately securing a vital victory.

In a post-match interview with StarTimes, Ocloo conceded, "Yes, like you rightly said, it is very, very disappointing. But congratulations to Accra Lions, they played well and they deserved to win."

Ocloo highlighted the importance of endurance in modern football, acknowledging that Accra Lions' superior running performance contributed to their success.

"Football now is about running and they did it better than us today," he remarked.

Despite the setback, Asante Kotoko remains in fourth place on the league standings with 32 points, trailing leaders Samartex by three points. On the other hand, Accra Lions' triumph has propelled them from 14th to 10th place on the table, amassing 27 points from 20 matches.

The defeat marks Asante Kotoko's second consecutive loss, emphasising the need for reflection and improvement as they strive to maintain their position among the league's top contenders.