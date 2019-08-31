"Football people" are not ready to run Ghana football- Former GFA veep Fred Pappoe

Former Ghana Football Association vice president Fred Pappoe insists "football people" are not ready to run the game again.

According to the former Black Stars management committee chairman, there is is a huge problem of disunity among the managers of football in the country.

He also adds "football people" have not learnt anything from what led to the collapse of the former administration.

“If you look at what has happened in the past week, football people are not ready," he told Atinka FM.

"The earlier we form a united front the better.

"Football in Ghana belongs to every Ghanaian not a single individual.

"Football people haven’t learnt any lessons for the past year, if you look at what football people are doing.

"I hope by next week Common sense will prevail," he concluded.

The GFA NC is in the process to handing over the Association to the main actors of football following the collapse of the former administration.

A system is being put in place for the next election of a new GFA president.

Several names have popped up for the role including Fred Pappoe, George Afriyie and Wilfried Osei.