‘Football will speak just like it did in 2019’ - Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku confident of re-election

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku is optimistic about his chances of being re-elected for a second term in the upcoming GFA elections scheduled for October.

Okraku was initially elected as FA president in October 2019 after three rounds of voting, and his current tenure is set to expire in just five months.

"Football will speak just like it did in 2019," Okraku confidently expressed in an interview with SuperSport. "What I know for a fact is that we have served football to the best of our ability. We were told in the classroom that there are 24 hours in a day, but football has taught us that there's more than 24 hours in a day. And we have worked more than 24 hours in a day."

Okraku's statement reflects his belief in his administration's dedication and efforts to serve Ghanaian football. As the GFA elections approach, he remains confident that his track record and commitment to the sport will resonate with the football community and secure him a second term in office.

While there have been notable setbacks, such as the Black Stars’ disappointing performance in last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where they crashed out without a single win, and the Black Maidens’ ban for age cheating, Okraku’s administration can also point to some successes. These include Ghana’s return to the World Cup and the Black Satellites’ victory in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.