Footballers should take time to review contracts before signing for clubs - Hearts defender Samuel Inkoom

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has strongly advises young footballers to exercise caution and thoroughly scrutinize any contract they receive throughout their career.

While playing regularly for the Black Stars between 2010 and 2014, the former FC Basel defender spent the majority of his career in Europe where he future for numerous top clubs which eventually saw him play in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

He however admits that some mistakes players could commit in their career is ignorantly accepting anything thrown at them in the form of contracts. According to him, he wished he had advisors to inform his decisions on certain issues.

"There are decisions I took alone which would have been better if I had gotten an adviser to give their opinion because such decisions also cost me a lot," he said on Sports Ultras on 3fm.

"But I will just advise them [footballers] that they shouldn't sign contracts they do not understand. So far as a team wants you, you can take about four days to read and understand the contract presented before signing. You shouldn't be in a rush because there are contracts that can make you cry after signing. There are certain things they could put in the contract which is beyond the normal salary," he further explained.

"I would use this opportunity to advise the young ones to be mentally strong before travelling overseas because it isn't as easy as they see it on TV."

Inkoom helped Ghana win the U-20 World Cup in 2009 and played in the 2010 World Cup, but they lost in the quarter-finals. He was also on the 2014 squad but didn't play.