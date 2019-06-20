For the first time we are not favourites ahead of the Nations Cup- Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says the team will be heading to the nations cup without the label favourites for the first time in a while.

The four times Africa champions have always been labelled favourites following their recent performances at the Nations Cup.

However, there are doubts over the team's chances ahead of the tournament in Egypt.

“Let’s be honest, Ghana has had a great team for the last 12 or 13 years from the Appiah, Muntari and (John) Mensah etc generation, the 2006 World Cup to now.

“The country has always been able to keep a certain level of performance especially in the Afcon.

“Surprisingly, this is the first time since I am playing an Afcon where we aren’t favourites.

“We’re usually the top 2 or 3 favourites and we always get to the semis or final but this time other countries like Senegal, Egypt, Cameroon, about 5 or 6 countries are ahead of us,” Ayew said in an interview from Dubai where the team is currently camping.