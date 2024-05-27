For the love and pride of Kumasi - Brace hero Steven Mukwala after Hearts of Oak win

Asante Kotoko's prolific striker Steven Mukwala has exalted the spirit of Kumasi following his outstanding performance in the team's 2-0 victory over archrivals Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Mukwala, who scored both goals in the match, took to social media to express his sentiments, attributing their triumph to the deep-rooted love and pride associated with Kumasi.

"We did it for the love and pride of Kumasi," Mukwala wrote on X. "The Spirit of Asanteman Lives on."

Mukwala's brace against Hearts of Oak not only secured a crucial win for Kotoko but also underscored his importance to the team's success this season. His goals, scored in the 9th and 92nd minutes, showcased his clinical finishing and determination to deliver when it mattered most.

Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum also praised Mukwala's performance, highlighting his pivotal role in securing back-to-back wins over their rivals this season. "Steve made it so beautiful. He lived up to the task," Ogum remarked, emphasizing the team's commitment to their supporters and the city of Kumasi.

The victory has propelled Kotoko into the top half of the Ghana Premier League table, currently sitting in ninth place with 43 points after 31 matches. As they prepare to face Great Olympics in their next fixture, Mukwala and his teammates are determined to build on their recent success and continue their ascent up the league standings.