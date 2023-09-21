‘Foreign coaches do not help Hearts of Oak’ – Eben Dida

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Ebenezer Armah Dida has revealed that the decision by the club to hire foreign coaches does not always produced the desired results.

According to Dida, even Ernst Middendrop whom he considers as the most successful expatriate coach of the club failed to win the Ghana Premier league title with the club.

Dida fears a repetition of this fate with the appointment of Dutchman, Martin Koopman as head coach of the club.

He said: “I have always said this. Foreign coaches do not help us. When I check our history, the only foreign coach who helped us was Middendrop. That was in my time but I can’t say same for others. He (Middendrop) even failed to win the league,” Dida said.

“When Boadu (coach Samuel Boadu) came, he won two trophies with Hearts. He is a Ghanaian. So, check the history. That’s what I know.”

Hearts of Oak lost their opening game against RTU and will be hoping to bounce back when they host Nsoatreman this weekend.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante