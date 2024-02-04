Forge FC coach-hails new signing Nana Ampomah

Forge FC head coach Bobby Smyrniotis has expressed his excitement over the recent acquisition of Ghanaian winger Nana Ampomah.

The 28-year-old attacker, formerly with Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German Bundesliga 2, has inked a deal with the Canadian Champions.

Smyrniotis hailed the addition of Ampomah, stating, "We are excited to have a player as experienced as Nana join the club." He emphasized Ampomah's explosive attacking style and highlighted the player's contributions across Europe's top leagues.

Ampomah, a former Black Stars winger, brings a wealth of experience to Forge FC. The coach anticipates that his presence on the pitch will add a unique dimension to the team's attack, making an immediate impact.

The 28-year-old is set to play a significant role for the Hamilton-based club in the upcoming campaign and will be eligible for selection in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Having previously played for Belgian side Waasland-Beveren, Ampomah's arrival is expected to bolster Forge FC's offensive capabilities as they aim to make a strong impact in the upcoming season.

Ampomah made four appearances for the Black Stars between 2017 and 2018.