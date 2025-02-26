Reading FC captain Andy Yiadom is now set to return to first-team action after completing 90 minutes for the Under-21s against West Ham United.

The 33-year-old played full throttle for the Royals lost 3-0 at home to West United on Monday night. This followed his cameo involvement in games against Aston Villa and Sunderland

In the build-up to Saturday's 0-0 draw with Birmingham City, manager Noel Hunt had said that should the skipper complete 90 minutes for the youth side, he should be 'fair game' to return to the fold for the first time this season.

"He is still ticking a few boxes, but he is feeling good. We will have a look- there is an Under-21s game on Monday night- and try to get him 90 minutes. After that, I think he’s fair game to come into the squad.

"He is a big character for us and has been club captain for a long time, so he knows what the club is about, and he gets it. The more we get him with the group, the better."

Yiadom has over 200 Royals appearances to his name since arriving in 2018 but has been unable to feature since a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers in April 2024 due to injury.

Reading travel to Wigan Athletic on Saturday looking for a sixth match unbeaten, the club where Hunt ended his playing days in 2018.