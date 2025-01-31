GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Forgotten former Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyimah set to join South African side Magesi FC

Published on: 31 January 2025
Former Ghana international Edwin Gyimah is set for a return to the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) as he nears a switch to Magesi FC. 

Gyimah, 33, has been without a club since his bitter departure from Sekhukhune United at the end of last season.

The former Orlando Pirates versatile man has surfaced at Magesi FC, where he's hoping to earn a deal.

"Yes, Edwin Gyimah, the former Sekhukhune United player, has arrived a Magesi. He arrived yesterday (Tuesday) as the team was preparing for their Nedbank Cup match against SuperSport United. He will be training with the team with the possibility to join the club." a source is quoted by Siwa Crew

Edwin Gyimah has spent most of the last decade playing in South Africa for SuperSport United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest and Black Leopards.

The former Ghanaian international has also played for Helsingborgs IF in Sweden.

He was part of the Ghana national team in the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Gabon in 2017.

