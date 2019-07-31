"Forgotten" Ghana FA technical chief Oti Akenteng backs coach Kwesi Appiah to keep Black Stars job

Ghana FA technical director Francis Oti Akenteng is backing under-fire coach Kwesi Appiah to maintain his job.

Appiah, 59, has come under mounting pressure to quit following the side's unflattering campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The knives have been out after the team suffered their worst performance in Africa's football flagship event in the past 10-years.

Its been a remarkable decline for the four-time African champions, leading to calls for the Black Stars to have a new face.

But FA technical chief Francis Oti Akenteng, who was reduced to TV pundit back home, is backing coach Appiah to remain at post with his contract set to expire in December.

“We should not be in a haste to take decisions. It is important that we take our time so we don’t make mistakes,” Akenteng told Daily Graphic.

“There should be an evaluation of our performance and a proper deductive analysis of everything that happened and then we can decide whether he should be maintained or changed.

“As someone who believes in team-building and development, I won’t be quick to say he should go.

"Maintaini"

Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo held a close-door meeting with the coach at the Flagstaff House on Tuesday regarding his long-term future.