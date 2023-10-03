Former AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato commends Kevin-Prince Boateng for embracing Christianity

Former Brazil international Alexander Pato has praised his teammate Kevin-Prince Boateng for his decision to be baptised and accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Kevin-Prince Boateng recently made a heartfelt announcement about his newfound Christian faith and baptism, sharing this significant moment on his Instagram account. In his post, Boateng referenced Revelation 3:20, symbolising the start of a new spiritual journey in his life.

His Instagram post read: "And It's up to US to open the Door or not. JESUS is The way, The truth and The life." This declaration marked a profound shift in Boateng's spiritual path.

In response to this significant decision, his former teammate Alexander Pato, with whom he once shared the dressing room during their AC Milan days, expressed his wholehearted support for the 36-year-old. Pato, taking to his own Instagram account, commented on Boateng's post, saying, "The best way my friend! ♥️"

The supportive gesture from Pato underscores the strong bond and camaraderie that developed between the two former teammates, highlighting the positive influence of Boateng's faith journey on those around him.

This spiritual transformation comes after Boateng's retirement from professional football in August, marking the end of an illustrious career that spanned nearly two decades.

Boateng, who initially rose through the ranks in Hertha Berlin's youth team, went on to represent prestigious European clubs and featured for Ghana in two FIFA World Cups.

The former Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder notably scored a crucial goal for Ghana during the 2010 World Cup round of 16 match against the USA, contributing to Ghana's historic 2-1 victory and their first-ever qualification for the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament.