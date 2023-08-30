Former Accra Lions defender Rich Sackey set to join Aduana FC

Aduana Stars are close to completing the signing of former Accra Lions captain Rich Sackey ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for Accra Lions in the last two seasons following their promotion to the Ghana Premier League prior to the 2021/22 campaign.

Sackey established himself as a key defender for the Accra-based club last season playing 20 matches and helping the team escape relegation after finishing 15th slightly ahead of Tamale City, King Faisal and Kotoku Royals who were all relegated.

Aduana Stars, on the other hand, missed out on winning the league title after giving away their lead to Medeama SC at the latter stage of the league and are actively in the market with the aim of improving their squad in a bid to hand their rivals a strong competition in the upcoming campaign.

Rich Sackey is believed to have agreed on a two-year deal with the Ogya team having already agreed on personal terms.

Aduana Stars will begin their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign with a trip to the Nsenkyire Sports Stadium where they will face FC Samartex on matchday one.