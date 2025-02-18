Former Accra Lions star Daniel Awuni joins Serbian outfit FK Čukarički

Former Accra Lions winger Daniel Awuni has completed a move to Serbian outfit FK ÄŒukariÄki, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian youngster joins ÄŒukariÄki on a four-year deal after ending his stint with Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08.

He joined the Norwegian club on a short-term deal after explosive displays in the Ghana Premier League last season.

During his time with Sarpsborg 08, the talented Ghanaian winger racked up two goals for the club.

Awuni is expected to play a huge role for ÄŒukariÄki in the ongoing campaign. Meanwhile, the club is yet to unveil him a couple of days after his acquisition.

He made his senior debut for Accra Lions in the 2021/22 season, scoring twice in 26 league matches.

Before departing for greener pastures, Awuni racked up 6 goals from 58 appearances over the past two seasons.

The talented winger is expected to play a key role at his new club as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.