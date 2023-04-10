Former Accra Lions striker Rauf Salifu named Man of the Match on Selangor's victory over Kelantan

Selangor FC striker Abdul Rauf Salifu has been adjudged the Man of the Match in the 3-0 win over Kelantan in the Malaysian Super League.

The former Accra Lions player netted a brace as Selangor cruised to victory on Sunday.

Salifu scored the first of his double in the 80th minute with a fine strike before sealing victory ten minutes later with a spectacular finish. Ayron del Valle opened the scoring for the host in the first half.

The 20-year-old joined Selangor FC from Accra Lions after a brief spell in the United States with Sporting Kansas City.

Before moving to America, he was top scorer in the Ghanaian Division One league, leading Accra Lions to promotion in to the Ghana Premier League.

He made few appearances in the topflight before securing a permanent move to Malaysia, where he reunited with Accra Lions teammates Alex Agyarkwa and Richmond Ankrah.