Former Accra Lions striker Seidu Basit joins Moldovan side FC Petrocub

Ghanaian forward Seidu Basit has joined Moldovan topflight side FC Petrocub ahead of the start of the 2024 season.

The former Accra Lions attacker joins the club on loan from Sudanese giants Al-Hilal.

The 20-year-old is expected to play a key role in the upcoming campaign as Petrocub set sights on the league title.

"Ghanaian striker Seidu Basit will join our team on loan. The player, who turned 20 today, has played for the last six months in Sudan for Al-Hilal, also having one game in the African Champions League qualifiers. Welcome, Seidu Basit!," wrote the club announcing his arrival.

He joins former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora at the club, which is currently being headed by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Petrocub finished last season in second place, falling short of giants Sherrif Tiraspol.

They will begin their season with a game against Stauceni in the Cupa Moldova before their league opener against Balti in March.