Former Aduana star Elvis Opoku joins Tano Bofoakwa 

Premier League returnees Tano Bofoakwa have secured the services of former Aduana Stars midfielder, Elvis Opoku, on a two-year deal.

The Sunyani-based club has covered 100% of Opoku's salary in a lucrative deal that lured him away from his previous team.

Opoku had been training with Aduana Stars in recent weeks but opted to join Bofoakwa following the attractive offer.

The hardworking midfielder is set to join his new teammates on Tuesday after completing the switch.

Opoku first left Aduana in 2020 to join Legon Cities, but things didn't work out, prompting his return to Dormaa club early this year.

The 30-year-old struggled to establish himself in his second stint and has now decided to seek a new adventure by joining Bofoakwa, who are eager to impress on their return to the league after 16 years in Division One.

Transfer source: Ebenezer Amuzu (Sports Tiger).