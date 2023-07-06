Former Aduana Stars captain Emmanuel Akuoko says current team disappointed Dormaahene after title loss

Former Aduana Stars captain, Emmanuel Akuoko says the entire technical team and the players of the club have let down the owner and bankroller of the club, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II after bottling the 2022/23 Premier League title.

The Ogya Boys were at the summit of Premier League standings for a major part of the season but lost steam towards the end of the campaign to allow Medeama clinch their first league title.

Akuoku spent over a decade at Aduana and won two league titles with the club. The former central defender has revealed that the way they lost the title was heartbreaking.

“They have disappointed their life patron, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu to the extent that they moved to first (on the league log) in the 7th week and lost the title to Medeama towards the end of the season. I was disappointed and pained that the entire team didn’t do well. To take an eight-point lead in the Ghana Premier League and lose the title, I can say they didn’t do well,” he told Kessben Sports.