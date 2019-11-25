Former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka completes move to Great Olympics

Former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka has completed his move to Grewat Olympics ahead of the start of the 2019/20 season.

The veteran right back joins the 'wonder boys' after leaving Nzema based side Karela United in 2018.

Saka has enormous experience on the local scene, having spent almost a decade at Aduana Stars, where he won the Ghana Premier League in 2010.

He is expected to be a key member of the club as they return to the top flight again.

Accra Great Olympics were reinstated to the top tier after a proposal during the GFA extraordinary congress was affirmed by delegates.

The Ghana Premier League will begin on December 21, 2019.