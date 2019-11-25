GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka completes move to Great Olympics

Published on: 25 November 2019

Former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka has completed his move to Grewat Olympics ahead of the start of the 2019/20 season. 

The veteran right back joins the 'wonder boys' after leaving Nzema based side Karela United in 2018.

Saka has enormous experience on the local scene, having spent almost a decade at Aduana Stars, where he won the Ghana Premier League in 2010.

He is expected to be a key member of the club as they return to the top flight again.

Accra Great Olympics were reinstated to the top tier after a proposal during the GFA extraordinary congress was affirmed by delegates.

The Ghana Premier League will begin on December 21, 2019.

 

