It has emerged that former Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar was handed the Ghana U23 job before the Anas expose.

The then Executive Committee settled on the Ghana Premier League winner before government moved to shut down the Football Association.

Abubakar will have to assemble a squad for the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers which start next month.

The Black Meteros will face Togo in the first qualifying round.