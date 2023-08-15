Former Ajax player highlights Brian Brobbey's need for improved finishing

In the aftermath of Ajax's Eredivisie 4-1 win against Heracles Almelo, former Ajax player Marciano Vink has offered insights into the finishing struggles of young striker Brian Brobbey.

Vink, now an analyst, observed that Brobbey's need for improvement in finishing was evident during the match, where he missed several key chances, including a significant opportunity after just twenty minutes of play.

Vink drew attention to the contrast in finishing between Brobbey and his teammate Mohammed Kudus. Kudus exhibited better composure and precision when he scored fifteen minutes before the match's conclusion. Vink suggested that the two players could collaborate to enhance Brobbey's finishing abilities, allowing him to capitalize on his goal-scoring opportunities.

"Wouldn't it be an idea that Kudus is going to work with Brobbey?" Vink questioned, expressing the potential benefits of mentorship between the two players. He elaborated on Brobbey's finishing struggles, noting, "Brobbey's chances pass so wildly... A type like Kudus, but also someone like Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, could work with him. That he keeps a good look and shoots in with the inside, instead of wild and hard."

Vink emphasized that Brobbey's restlessness in front of goal has been a recurring issue. "Ajax generally creates a lot of chances, so he will score his goals. It is trainable, but I am afraid it will be difficult because he has had this for a long time," Vink stated. He acknowledged Brobbey's goal-scoring ability but pointed out that he often requires multiple opportunities to find the back of the net.

Reflecting on the situation, Vink likened Brobbey's predicament to that of elite striker Romelu Lukaku, highlighting the occasional challenges even top players face with finishing. Vink concluded by noting that despite the hurdles, there is ample potential for improvement in Brobbey's finishing technique.