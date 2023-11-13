Former Albania deputy minister calls for accountability in tragic death of Raphael Dwamena

Former Albania Deputy Minister of Education and ex-manager of Teuta club, Artan Shyti, has called for accountability in the tragic death of Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena during a league match between KF Egnatia and Partizani on Saturday.

In an interview with Report TV, Shyti emphasised that either the Albanian Football League or KF Egnatia must take responsibility for the incident, or they should be the driving force behind shedding light on what happened.

Shyti expressed his concern over the lack of reaction from the Ministry of Education and Sports, stressing that the state also shares responsibility in the matter.

"At the end of the analysis, there should and can be responsibility. They should not have to pay this cost, because it is a tragic event, because even the people of Rogozhina were shocked," he said.

The former deputy minister highlighted the importance of adequate medical care in football clubs, suggesting that teams should invest more in their medical staff. "All clubs have doctors, but they are paid very little. Clubs should spend more on this because the medical staff should be bigger," he stated.

Shyti went on to criticize higher institutions, questioning why Dwamena was allowed to play in Albania despite not being permitted to do so in England and Spain. He believes that UEFA should establish a rule to prevent such incidents in the future.

"Sport is the antithesis of death. Playing sick football is the responsibility of the individual, the club and UEFA itself. There are no regulations, but why should he play when it was not allowed in Spain and England?" he queried.