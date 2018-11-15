Former Anderlecht manager reveals how Jeremy Doku was used to facilitate Lazar Markovic's move

Former Anderlecht boss Herman Van Holsbeeck has disclosed that Lazar Markovic joined the club from Liverpool in deal that that allowed the English side to start a move for Ghanaian youngster Jeremy Doku.

According to the Van Holsbeeck, Liverpool had huge interest in the Ghanaian starlet and could only transfer Markovic with an agreement to speak to Doku.

"The first team did not perform satisfactorily, the only alternative we had at the time was to hire Markovic with a clause that Liverpool could talk to Doku, but in retrospect that clause might be problematic, but then we had no other choice," he said.

This comes after an investigation in the transfers of young players by German news paper Der Spiegel, leading to the leakage of several documents on footballers and clubs.

Jeremy Doku is one of the teen sensations in football, having raised eyebrows with his performances at the European U-17 championship earlier this year.

Doku is eligible to play for Ghana, despite playing for Belgium's junior sides.