Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies at 54

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54 after a short illness.

Everton announced earlier this month that he became ill in May and was "very unwell" in hospital.

Arsenal expressed their sorrow: "We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness."

"Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin."

Everton shared their condolences: "Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54."

"Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well - as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev."

Campbell's son, Tyrese, who has spent the past seven seasons as a striker at Championship side Stoke City, thanked the public for their support.

"The pain of this is indescribable and as a son you look at your dad as invincible. He is my idol, the one who I wanted to be when I grew up," said the 24-year-old.

"He was the life and soul of every party and room he blessed, a one-in-a-million person that was loved by everyone. A special, special person. I'll miss you, Dad."

"I would now ask that the privacy of our family is respected as we mourn the loss of an irreplaceable father, brother, uncle and all-round amazing human being."

Campbell scored 148 goals in 542 appearances across spells with eight clubs.

He won four major trophies with Arsenal and also played for Leyton Orient, Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Trabzonspor, Everton, West Brom, and Cardiff.

Campbell made his final appearance as a player in February 2007 before moving into broadcasting.