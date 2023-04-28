Former Arsenal defender suggests Declan Rice would be ‘upgrade’ to Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has suggested that West Ham's star midfielder Declan Rice would be an "upgrade" to Thomas Partey.

The Arsenal midfielder has played a vital role in the Gunners' success this season, with the team currently leading the Premier League table.

However, a recent 4-1 loss to Manchester City has put their title hopes in jeopardy. Partey's form has also dipped in recent weeks, with Arsenal securing just three points from their last four matches.

Silvestre believes that bringing in strong competition like Rice could benefit Partey and the team in the long run.

In an interview with bettingexpert (via Football365), Silvestre said: "I think Partey has been excellent this season and he has played his best football for Arsenal. So, I expect him to respond and go back to his best after a few bad games."

Silvestre stressed the importance of competition in top clubs, adding: "But obviously, every top club needs competition and Declan Rice, with all the respect for Thomas Partey, would be an upgrade, for sure."

As Arsenal's dreams of Premier League glory hang in the balance, fans will be hoping that Partey can regain his top form. However, with the transfer window approaching, the Gunners may look to add more depth to their squad in the midfield position.