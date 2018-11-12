Former Arsenal forward Robert Pires picks Michael Essien as the best African to play in England

Former Arsenal forward Robert Pires has picked ex-Ghana international Michael Essien as the best African to play in the English Premier League.

The Frenchman, who is in the country to promote the Barclays super fans campaign, revealed Essien is one of the finest players he ever faced.

"I played against him sometimes and he was very strong, very competitive and a very good player with impact, especially in his position. He had good technique too. You know if you play for Chelsea then it means you have quality and Michael Essien had talent and that’s why he was successful at Chelsea,” Pires told Pulse Ghana.

Pires was asked about the best African to have played in the England and he did not hesitate to pick the Ghanaian as the finest from the continent.

“Yes, I think so, because he was very, very good. And I repeat, for your country (Ghana), Michael Essien is a very good example for young players.”

Michael Essien spent 9 years in England, winning to Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a league cup.