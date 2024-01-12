Former Arsenal midfielder advocates Thomas Partey's departure for club's future

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has voiced his opinion, suggesting that Thomas Partey should consider leaving the club if Arsenal is focused on building for the future.

Partey, who has been plagued by injury woes, hasn't featured in a Premier League game for the Gunners since October and was recently ruled out of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Ghana.

Partey's recurring injury issues have raised concerns about his long-term availability and impact on the team. The 30-year-old midfielder is currently in Dubai for warm weather training with his teammates, but the timeline for his return to action remains uncertain.

Speaking to BettingSites.co.uk, Parlour expressed his views on the situation: “I think Arsenal are looking for the future there. Maybe Partey moves on this window. We don’t know. Partey has been linked with Saudi Arabia and places like that. You always have to look for a replacement."

Parlour highlighted the importance of squad depth, especially considering the demanding schedule of modern football. As Arsenal aims to compete consistently in competitions like the Champions League, he suggests that having a reliable and fit squad is crucial.