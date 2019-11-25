GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong takes swipe at Unai Emery

Published on: 25 November 2019
Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has taken a swipe at manager Unai Emery after the Gunners draw against Southampton on Sunday. 

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw with Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League.

The Gunners twice had to come from behind to pick up a point from the encounter, and the Saints were the better team overall in the game.

Arsenal manager Emery is under pressure at the moment, with his team struggling in their quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Frimpong was on the books of Arsenal from 2001 until 2014, and he has asked Emery to give his weekly wage to charity - presumably because he is not doing his job as he is expected to.

 

