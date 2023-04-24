Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong urges club to sign Sadio Mane

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has urged the Gunners to sign Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich this summer.

Mane has struggled to make an impact at the Bundesliga champions and was recently suspended for punching teammate Leroy Sane after the Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad. This has led to speculation about his future at the Allianz Arena and potential interest from other clubs.

Frimpong believes Arsenal should seize the opportunity and bring the former Liverpool forward to the Emirates. He stated, "Sadio Mane would be a great signing for Arsenal, especially with the young players that we have, he will be able to play on the wings or down the middle...I can imagine Sadio Mane in an Arsenal shirt for sure."

Despite concerns about Mane's conduct, Frimpong brushed it off as a common occurrence in football. "Bust-ups happen in football all the time...You just have to brush it off and move on," he said.

Mane's arrival could provide a significant boost to Arsenal's attacking options, with Frimpong highlighting the potential partnership with Trossard, Martinelli and Saka. "If we had Mane in the mix to get us through tough competitions, we would be powerful," he added.