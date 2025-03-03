Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor slams Carragher over disrespectful AFCON remarks

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has criticised former England defender Jamie Carragher for dismissing the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a minor tournament.

Speaking to AfricaSoccer.com, the former Togo striker described Carragher’s remarks as disrespectful to African football and its people.

“These comments are total disrespect not only to AFCON but also to all Africans,” Adebayor said.

Carragher made his remarks during a Sky Sports debate on Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances, suggesting that AFCON lacked the prestige of the Euros or World Cup.

His comments drew backlash, with pundits Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge challenging him on air.

Adebayor highlighted AFCON’s global reach, with nearly two billion viewers across 170 countries, questioning how such a tournament could be dismissed.

He also pointed out that top European leagues are dominated by African players like Salah, Kudus, Osimhen, and Hakimi.

“It’s always the same when AFCON comes aroundâ€”clubs hesitate to release players, and critics try to downplay its importance,” he added.

Adebayor dismissed Carragher’s authority to critique AFCON, stating, “I played against world-class defenders in the Premier Leagueâ€”Carragher is not one of them.”

Despite Carragher later clarifying his remarks, backlash against his stance continues.