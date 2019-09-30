Former Arsenal star insists big things will be expected of Callum Hudson-Odoi this season

Ex-Arsenal striker John Hartson says "big things" will be expected of Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi this season after signing a new five year contract at the club.

The 18-year old, who was on the radar of German champions Bayern Munich, just returned from injury to help Chelsea beat Brighton on Saturday.

Hudson-Odoi provided an assist in that game and former Arsenal striker John Hartson insists a lot will be expected of the youngster this season.

“He got a big money move turned down from Bayern Munich. They made a massive, massive play for him. But Chelsea stood firm, dug their heels in and now he’s signed a new contract,” he told Footballfancast.com.

“So you look at the younger players they might not be getting their chances if Frank Lampard had money to spend, so who knows, Frank might have gone on to spend £60-70m on a striker and Abraham would have been shipped out on loan again.

“When Hudson-Odoi does come back he’s definitely going to have more opportunities. They really like him there, they’ve given him a new 5-year contract and big things will be expected of him as well.”