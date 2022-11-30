Former Arsenal striker identifies perfect back-up for Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes Declan Rice will be the best replacement for Thomas Partey at the club.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian is having an outstanding season with the English Premier League leaders.

However, Partey's fitness has been a headache for manager Mikel Arteta and his absence leaves a huge void in the Gunners team.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Jude Bellingham as a potential back up for Partey, but Campbell has advised the club to pay £100million for West Ham's Declan Rice.

Rice has been linked with a move to former club Chelsea following injuries to French midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Partey is currently in the Black Stars camp preparing for Ghana's final Group H game against Uruguay on Friday. A game that will determine the fate of the Black Stars at the tournament currently ongoing in Qatar.