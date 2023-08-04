Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie praises Thomas Partey's vital role for Gunners

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has emphasised the importance of midfielder Thomas Partey to the Arsenal squad amid reports the Gunners intend to sell the Ghana international.

The ex-Dutch goal poacher has stressed that allowing Partey to leave without a suitable replacement would have been detrimental for the Gunners this summer.

Van Persie, known for his prolific scoring at Arsenal, commended Partey's impressive performances in the midfield and highlighted his ability to contribute both in distribution and scoring goals.

"If there is any player in that Arsenal dressing room that impressed me greatly, it is no other person than Thomas Partey. He was great, and you could see his distributions in that Arsenal midfield, and he scores too," said Robin van Persie in an interview.

The former Arsenal star cautioned against the negative impact of losing a player of Partey's calibre without securing a strong replacement. He expressed his confidence that Partey's presence would be instrumental for Arsenal's success in the upcoming season.

"Losing such a player without a brilliant replacement will really affect Arsenal, and Arteta knows this. He needs to stay and help them do great next season," van Persie added.

With less than three weeks until the start of the season, there is still a chance that Partey will leave Arsenal, as clubs in Saudi Arabia and Juventus are vying for his signature, and the Gunners are said to be content to lose him.

Partey has been at Arsenal since 2020, joining from Atletico Madrid for a fee of 50 million euros. He was particularly impressive last season, when Arsenal mounted a surprise challenge for the Premier League title, eventually losing to Manchester City.