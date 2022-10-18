Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo feels ‘safe and comfortable’ at Hearts of Oak

David Ocloo claims he feels "safe and comfortable" at Hearts of Oak despite failing his first significant assignment as the Phobians exited the CAF Confederation Cup last Sunday.

Six days before Hearts of Oak's first leg against AS Real Bamako, the former Asante Kotoko assistant coach was appointed.

Hearts lost the first leg 3-0 and won the second leg 1-0 to exit the competition 3-1 on aggregate.

Ocloo was named assistant coach but was asked to fill in as interim coach for the two crucial games.

"I feel very welcome, this is football, coaches are hired and fired, that is it. [Samuel] Boadu’s tenure is over, I’m interim," coach Ocloo told Radio Gold Sports.

"Maybe this is the end of my tenure as assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.

"I feel very safe and comfortable [at Accra Hearts of Oak]."

Coach Ocloo left Asante Kotoko before the 2022/2023 season.

He was a member of the Porcupine Warriors technical team, led by Prosper Narteh Ogum, that won the Ghana Premier League in 2021/2022.