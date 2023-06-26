GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong calls for early appointment of new Kotoko coach

Published on: 26 June 2023
Amos Frimpong

Former Asante Kotoko SC skipper, Amos Frimpong has urged the club to appoint a new coach as soon as possible to help them prepare better for next season.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a permanent coach after parting ways with Seydou Zerbo before the season ended. Frimpong, who spent 8 years at Kotoko, argues it is important for the new coach to come in early to do his own recruitment and settle in before the new season starts.

“Let’s appoint the coach early so he can do his own recruitment and select players who will fit into the system he prefers to play so that Asante Kotoko can win the Premier League title next season,” he told Kumasi-based Kessben TV.

By Suleman Asante

