Former Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong urges club’s new signings to have winning mentality

Former skipper of Asante Kotoko, Amos Frimpong expects the new signings under coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to make winning trophies for the club their main target.

The Premier League powerhouse as part of their rebuilding exercise have parted ways with Mohammed Alhassan, Charles Owusu, Samuel Boateng and Dickson Afoakwa to make way for new incomings.

The club have confirmed the signing of Samuel Asamoah, Henry Ansu, Kalo Ouattara, Andrews Manu, Nanababyin Amaoh and Yahaya Dawuni, with a few more expected to arrive.

Frimpong won a number of trophies when he featured for the Porcupine Warriors between 2011 and 2019 before leaving to join Guinean club Kaloum. He has made no secret of his desire to rejoin Kotoko in any capacity and has challenged their new signings to make winning trophies their main ambition.

He said: "I don’t know the mentality or target of the players coming in this time. What I know is that when you join Kotoko and you don’t win a trophy for the club at the end of the season, nobody sees you.

My advice to my brothers (new signings) is that they should have it at the back of their minds that no matter how difficult the season gets, they should try and at least win one major trophy. This will make the supporters and followers of the club appreciate their performance.

By Suleman Asante

