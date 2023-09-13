Former Asante Kotoko captain Joe Hendricks relocates to the United States, becomes truck driver

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Joe Hendricks, has embarked on a new chapter in his life by relocating to the United States, where he has found fulfilment as a truck driver.

Hendricks now joins the ranks of former Asante Kotoko players like Mark Adu Amfofah, Kwame Obeng Darko, and Nana Arhin Duah, who have made a similar move to the United States after retiring from professional football.

The 48-year-old ex-footballer made the transition to the U.S. several months ago and expressed his excitement about his new career. Hendricks, affectionately known as 'Oreba,' described his job as a truck driver as great, emphasising that he has become proficient in his role.

In a video shared online, Hendricks mentioned that he plans to send money back home to Ghana but noted that it might take some time. He also expressed admiration for Ghanaians who have lived in the United States for over two decades, highlighting the expertise they have developed in various fields.

Former Eleven Wise and Asante Kotoko center back Joe Hendricks narrates his new job now

Hendricks began his football career with Sekondi Eleven Wise before transferring to Asante Kotoko in 1999. During his time with the Porcupine Warriors, he eventually became the team captain before departing in 2005. Following six years with Asante Kotoko, Hendricks moved to Ashantigold SC in 2006, then played for Israel's Hapoel Rishon Le Zion from 2007 to 2009.

Afterwards, he returned to the Ghanaian football scene, playing for All Blacks and Medeama SC from 2009 to 2012.