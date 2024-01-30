Former Asante Kotoko CEO Herbert Mensah suggests strategic approach following Ghana's AFCON exit

In the wake of Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), former Asante Kotoko CEO Herbert Mensah has voiced his concerns over the team's vulnerabilities and recommended a strategic shift in their playing style.

Ghana faced an early elimination from the AFCON, failing to secure a single victory in the group stage held in Ivory Coast.

This marks the second consecutive early exit for the Black Stars, prompting Mensah to emphasise the need for a more robust strategy.

Mensah pointed out the alarming number of goals conceded by Ghana, totaling six in three games during the tournament. In the crucial match against Mozambique, the Black Stars conceded two late goals after Jordan Ayew's earlier double from the penalty spot.

"You have to build from the back, and you've got to have people with those engines that can adapt to modern football trends today," Mensah emphasized during an interview with Happy FM.

Ghana concluded their AFCON campaign in Group B, securing the third position with 2 points. The disappointing results led to the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton, and the country is currently in search of a new coach to lead the national team in future competitions.