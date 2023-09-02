Former Asante Kotoko chief Dr KK Sarpong praises club's preparations for 2023/24 season

Former Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong, has commended the club for its diligent preparations leading up to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Dr Sarpong visited the team's pre-season base in Beposo and took the opportunity to interact with the technical staff and players.

During the meeting, he expressed his admiration for the team's preparations and offered his assurance of support as they embarked on the new season.

Impressed with what he witnessed during the training session, Dr Sarpong stated, "I was impressed with the training session and the preparations ahead of the new season. This is my club, and some of us cannot stop supporting Asante Kotoko. The team looks good, and I believe it is because some of them have played together for a while now."

He went on to offer his best wishes to the team and made it clear that he would be there to support them if needed. Dr. Sarpong's visit and words of encouragement have undoubtedly boosted the morale of the Kotoko players and staff as they gear up for the season ahead.

Kotoko, who finished fourth last season, will commence the new season with a home game against newly promoted Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.