Former Asante Kotoko chief Herbert Mensah endorses club’s new kits

Former Asante Kotoko board chairman Herbert Mensah has endorsed the club's new kits for the 2022/23 season.

The Porcupine Warriors unveiled their new home and away kits on Tuesday.

The kits were designed by Erreà, an Italian sports equipment supplier who agreed to a three-year deal with Kotoko in 2020.

The home kit is traditional red, while the away kit is green, as it was the previous season.

The club's theme for this season is "Celebrating the pillar of peace: His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II," a reference to the Asantehene who serves as the club's patron.

An image of the club's owner and life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II can be found on the right bottom side of both jerseys.

"The serious business of the image of your brand starts with respect for the origin/roots. To be worn by all who respect The Institution - Kotoko (& its History) & the greatness of Otumfuo! Kotoko is greater than all that serve & those that speak should never forget!," the businessman wrote on Twitter.

Kotoko won the Ghana Premier League last season and aim to defend the crown next season while winning the MTN FA Cup and excelling in CAF Champions League.