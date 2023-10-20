Former Asante Kotoko coach Bashir Hayford commends team's recent performance

Former Asante Kotoko coach Bashir Hayford has praised the club's recent performance, particularly after their slow start to the season.

Kotoko will be aiming for their third consecutive win as they face Nations FC on Sunday, following victories against Accra Lions and Aduana FC. This impressive turnaround came after they failed to secure a win in their first three games.

Hayford expressed his optimism about the club's recent form, saying, "They are doing very well at the moment. They have won two games in a row, and looking at the league, if they are able to win about four more games and go to the top of the league table, it will be difficult for other teams to displace them. When Kotoko is on top of the table, it is always hard for other teams to overtake them."

He also noted that he has a good relationship with the current Kotoko coach, affectionately known as "Ogum," who frequently reaches out to discuss football-related matters.

Hayford attributed Kotoko's initial struggles to the fact that the team was still being moulded by the coach, but now, after five games, people are beginning to see the club's true potential, with their performance expected to become more evident after the first ten matches of the season.