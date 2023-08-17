Former Asante Kotoko coach Didi Dramani applauds Interim Management Committee appointment

Former Asante Kotoko coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has praised the decision to establish an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the day-to-day operations of the club.

The IMC, comprising four members including Kotoko legend Kwesi Appiah and Ghana Premier League-winning coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, was appointed by the club's owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following the expiration of the previous board's mandate led by Dr Kwame Kyei.

Reflecting on the IMC's role, Dramani noted its effectiveness in enhancing club management and focus. He recalled his own experience as part of an IMC during his second year as the Kotoko coach, highlighting the advantages it brought to the team's operations.

Dramani shared his insights during an interview on Kumasi-based FOX FM, stating, "The IMC means you have full responsibility, you have some sort of full belongingness of the club. There is no distraction because you are not too many. The coach knows his area to operate, the administrator knows what to do too."

He also highlighted the collaborative aspect of the IMC's structure, which he believed contributed to the success of his tenure under similar circumstances. Dramani expressed his optimism for the new IMC, particularly with the inclusion of experienced individuals like Kwesi Appiah. He remarked, "Someone like Kwesi Appiah, I have so much respect for and I believe that he will help Kotoko with his experience."

Dramani further conveyed his well wishes for the IMC's endeavours and their potential impact on the club's performance, the city of Kumasi, and the nation as a whole. He concluded, "I can only wish them well. If Kotoko do well, then all things too move on well in Kumasi and politically wise, things go on well in Ghana."

The Black Stars assistant coach won two league titles during his time with the Porcupine Warriors.