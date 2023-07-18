Former Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo to report club to FIFA over unpaid salary arrears

Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo has revealed plans to report former club Asante Kotoko SC to FIFA over refusal to settle his unpaid salaries owed him before leaving the club.

Zerbo was relieved of his role as head coach of Kotoko in March following the club's defeat to champions Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Reacting to his sacking from the Porcupine Warriors for the first time, he spoke to Kumasi-based Fox FM in an interview.

"I have started the process to take Kotoko to FIFA in order to get them to pay my salaries of three months. After the Medeama defeat in Kumasi, the CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah came to see me and informed me about the decision to cancel my contract. Indeed, it was a sad moment for me, but I had to accept it and move on," Zerbo said.

"Therefore we had a written agreement that was supported by my contract that I will receive three months salaries following my contract cancellation by the club but I have not received it as at this time. I have made several phone calls to Nana Yaw Amponsah, but he does not respond. I have even sent him many messages, and the situation is the same, and so right now, my next step is to gather all the documents and report the club to FIFA” , Zerbo said on Fox FM.

“I am told a new board is to be named. I want them to settle me , pay my monies and I know that can be done even if Nana Yaw happens to be no more the CEO since it is the club that I am dealing with or else I will have no option than to go to FIFA."

The 60-year-old signed a 12-month contract to become Kotoko head coach on August 2, 2022.