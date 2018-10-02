Former Asante Kotoko coach Zito backs newly-appointed CK Akunnor to succeed

Asante Kotoko legend and former coach Abdul Karim Zito has thrown his weight behind CK Akunnor to succeed at the club.

Zito, who is technical director of Dreams FC, worked with CK Akunnor who was coach of the First Team.

Akunnor signed a three-year deal to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin as head coach on Monday.

Zito has revealed Akunnor has joined his dream club and will make a huge impact.

''For three years I think it’s OK. the first year he is to access the strength of the team and he will build upon,'' Zito told Kumasi-based Metro FM

''The target set for him is a realistic target and I know CK Akunnor can do it.''

Zito went on to add: ''Am very happy Kotoko has appointed C.K. Akunnor as their head Coach

''It was his dream to coach Kotoko and he has been saying it since. Kotoko is a team any team any coach will love to coach.

''The current team is not doing bad at all and I think Coach C.K. Akunnor will continue the project of Paa Kwasi Fabin.''